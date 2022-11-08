Who Are the Valkyries Hrist and Mist in 'God of War: Ragnarok'? Details on the New Antagonists

Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation 4 and 5.

The wrath of the gods once again descends on Kratos and his son Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok. The highly anticipated sequel continues the Spartan god's battle against the pantheon of Norse gods — all while the end of the world closes in on him. Kratos and Atreus embark on another quest to try and prevent Ragnarok from occurring, all while Atreus tries to uncover secrets about his own godhood as Loki. Naturally, their journey brings them face-to-face with Norse warriors.