Let's get cracking. There are a few big ones, and some fakeout ones. We'll take it easy and start with the fakeout deaths, as it's becoming a trend in the MCU. Collider's Aidan Kelley detailed how faux deaths can become tiresome.

"Moon Knight's whole shtick is dying and coming back to life and Loki has died so many times to the point where it's become a running gag. However, when this happens too frequently, it becomes so incredibly difficult to care about these characters and their conflict."