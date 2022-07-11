Everyone's Fave Blond Couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are Officially Married — How Did They Meet?

Regarding working with each other, the Game Night star called working with Kirsten "a gift" at PaleyFest circa 2015. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.” We're sure you had a great time with "the material," Jesse.

According to Us Weekly, they were first seen smooching in LA’s Studio City neighborhood in May 2016.