Is Dolores Living in a Simulation in ‘Westworld,’ and Is It Futureworld?

And Redditors believe Christina is a host in another park. “You see Christina have the same morning loop: wakes in bed the same way, has the same morning routine over and over again like Dolores. Her ‘story’ that she starts to write is the same as her life as Dolores Abernathy — living in the country with her father,” one person wrote. “Then you hear two guys talking about how ‘this place is wild, I can’t believe this is your first time…’ which is what we hear from the guests at Westworld.”