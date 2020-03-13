10 Signs We're Living in a Simulation

Are we living in a computer simulation? To borrow a Magic 8-Ball phrase, signs point to yes. So many things have happened over the past few months that can only be explained as glitches in a computer game meant to have taken some other course of action.

The simulation seemed to start glitching on a regular basis starting in November of 2016. Couldn't tell you what triggered it... (Of course I can. I just don't want to mention it.) But since then, things have gone haywire. And it doesn't seem like the simulation will be allowing us a break anytime soon.