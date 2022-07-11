'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Was Seen Crying at Comic-Con — Here's Why

"It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?" On top of that, Metallica mentioned how it's an "incredible honor" to be "such a big part of Eddie’s journey" and they love how The Duffer Brothers, the creators and executive producers of Stranger Things, have used music throughout the series.

You can watch all four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.