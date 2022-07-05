Does Joseph Quinn Really Play Guitar? Eddie's Metallica Solo in 'Stranger Things' Was Epic

Joseph recently opened up about how the Duffer brothers texted him, asking if he could play guitar. However, he didn't realize how big of an undertaking it would be until he read the script.

"They texted me and they said, like, can you play the guitar?" Joseph told RadioTimes.com. "I said yes. That was about two months into the pandemic, maybe three months, and then a month later, they sent me the last script."