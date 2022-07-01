Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Is the Show’s Final Chapter, but When Will It Drop?

However, this isn't the case with Stranger Things. The series has been a whopping success for the streamer. In fact, it broke Netflix's 28-day U.S. viewership record in 17 days. A fifth season has indeed been confirmed by Netflix and fans are very stoked to see just where the series is going to end up.

The Duffer Brothers have also confirmed that Season 5 will be the last hurrah for the show.