Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Is the Show’s Final Chapter, but When Will It Drop?
The end of Stranger Things 4 has left tons of fans shook. From the crazy battle with Vecna, to Eddie's fate, to Kate Bush's excellent "Running up that Hill" going viral, there are tons of awesome moments for fans to reflect on and relive until Season 5 finally drops. But when is the next batch of episodes debuting on Netflix?
When is 'Stranger Things' 5 coming out? Did Netflix even confirm it?
Rest assured, Stranger Things fans. Netflix will indeed bring the show back for a fifth and final season. Don't worry, this isn't going to be an Ozark situation where the streaming giant almost prematurely pulls the plug on a beloved franchise for the algorithm's sake. Netflix has been known to be particularly brutal when it comes to cutting off shows a couple of seasons in. If they aren't generating interest from their user-base, then they're probably not going to keep them around.
However, this isn't the case with Stranger Things. The series has been a whopping success for the streamer. In fact, it broke Netflix's 28-day U.S. viewership record in 17 days. A fifth season has indeed been confirmed by Netflix and fans are very stoked to see just where the series is going to end up.
The Duffer Brothers have also confirmed that Season 5 will be the last hurrah for the show.
"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," the showrunners declared. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."
They did leave the door open for spin-off stories and other intellectual properties, which would probably be a smart move on Netflix's part. It seemed to work wonders for AMC and The Walking Dead along with Better Call Saul a la Breaking Bad.
"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things. New mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," the duo said.
Unfortunately, there hasn't been an official date set for the show's debut. But considering the long wait for Season 4 coupled with its record-breaking success, Netflix may decide to space out Season 5's release as well.
But we can use some predictors as to when it'll drop.
As of now, IMDB hasn't indicated that any pre-production or filming work has commenced on Stranger Things Season 5. Depending on how many episodes will be in the series' final installment and its full visual effects work, editing/mastering could take about a year before everything is ready to drop.
Depending on when filming for Season 5 is finally wrapped, we won't know when it will actually drop. As of this writing, if showrunners decide to start filming in Summer of 2022 for a few months, then that means the soonest we can hope for the series is the end of 2023. Realistically speaking, we're looking at sometime around 2024.
Are you excited to see how the Duffer Brothers will end the show? Or are you still not getting over what happened to Eddie in the season 4 finale?