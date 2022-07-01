What Happened to Eddie in 'Stranger Things'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2.

It's only natural for folks to become attached to certain characters while they're watching their favorite show. In fact, sometimes entire series are rewritten because of what an actor is able to accomplish with a specific role. Take Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead for instance: showrunners knew that they'd piss off a lot of people if they ever killed him off, and he became one of the most beloved survivors in the series.

Eddie is a fan favorite on Netflix's Stranger Things, and fans of the series want to know: What really happened to him at the end of Season 4, Vol. 2?