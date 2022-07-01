Season 4, Vol. 2 of 'Stranger Things' Has a Few Battle Scenes — Who Dies?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Vol. 2, of Stranger Things.
Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) has a close encounter with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in Season 4, Episode 8 of Stranger Things. Can the scene be taken as a clue? Who dies in Season 4, Vol. 2 of Stranger Things? Is Nancy one of the victims? What about Eddie (Joseph Quinn)?
Who dies in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Vol. 2?
Eddie shares a beautiful, brother-from-another-mother style moment with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) at the end of Season 4, Episode 8. In a scene, he wisely urges Dustin to never change.
Does Eddie die in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things'?
But things soon go downhill for Eddie. As the team enters full-on mission mode in Season 4, Episode 9, Eddie sacrifices himself in an attempt to save Dustin. He delivers a very impressive guitar solo, nonchalantly rides a bike across the barren panes of the Upside Down, and walks straight into a colony of vicious bats before laying down his life and going out as a real hero.
Does Max die in 'Stranger Things'?
Joyce (Winona Ryder), Murray (Brett Gelman), and Hopper (David Harbour) are still busy putting up a fight in Russia. Back in the U.S., Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) gets into a brutal fight with Jason (Mason Dye), the jock with a flair for galvanizing speeches. In the same sequence, Max (Sadie Sink) finds herself within a few inches of Vecna's deadly fingers.
The scene, like the Season 4, Episode 8 opener, turns out to be a fluke. Max doesn't die on the spot, though bad things do happen to her down the line. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has a terrifying face-off with Vecna — who, this time around, comes out guns blazing, with slimy vines and all — which culminates in a strange conversation about Papa (aka Dr. Martin Brenner) (Matthew Modine).
Mike enters the picture at the eleventh hour, confessing his love for Eleven at the right time. The confession gives Eleven enough power to fight Vecna. But Max, who is also in Vecna's grasp, doesn't exactly get through the proceedings intact. At the end of the sequence, red blood marks surround Max's blue eyes. Max enters a coma later on. Elsewhere, Hopper has a solo fight with the monster that has kept the prisoners busy.
The monster in the Russian prison dies in Season 4, Vol. 2 of 'Stranger Things.' What about Vecna?
Eleven burns up Vecna to the beat of Kate Bush's "Running up That Hill," with Robin (Maya Hawke) throwing a Molotov-cocktail-like construction at the already aflame scary monster. 'If this doesn't kill Vecna, what will?' is a question that should be on the viewers' minds.
Meanwhile, Hopper triumphs over the creature the prisoners have been struggling to kill for so long.
Nancy and Robin do not end up together. Here's the 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Vol. 2 ending explained.
Nancy and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) seem to make up. Robin engages in a casual conversation with her long-standing crush, Vickie (Amybeth McNulty). Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Erica (Priah Ferguson), Dustin, Hopper, and Joyce seem to be very much alive in the last scene.
Slight catch? A natural disaster is wreaking unprecedented havoc on Hawkins, Ind., which suggests that the main characters might have to get back into the ring very soon.
Season 4, Vol. 2 of Stranger Things is available on Netflix now.