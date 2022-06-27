Will There Be a Part 5 of Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'? The Queen of the Underworld Is Back

After being renewed for Parts 3 and 4 in 2018, CAOS was axed back in 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement.