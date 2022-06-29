Inside Lily Allen and David Harbour's Relationship History: How Did the Stars Meet?

"It's a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair," David said. "We went on a date at The Wolseley in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise."

Meanwhile, Lily told the Times that it was her first-ever date. "I had never been on a date! I was so anxious." But they got on like a house on fire anyway.