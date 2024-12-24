Lily Allen and David Harbour Appear To Have Called it Quits on Their Marriage The singer has suggested she'll be spending Christmas without her family. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 24 2024, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Lily Allen and David Harbour have been married for five years, but now, rumors are swirling that the two have broken up. The rumors about the couple stem from an interview she gave, as well as suggestions that she might have returned to a celebrity-exclusive dating app.

Following the rumors that the two of them split up, many want to know more about what happened between them, and whether either of them has spoken publicly about the state of their relationship. Here's what we know.

What happened between Lily Allen and David Harbour?

There have been no explicit public statements from Lily or David about the state of their relationship, but the rumors that they had broken up really started after Lily appeared on the BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me? During that podcast appearance, Lily was asked whether she would be spending Christmas alone, and she answered the question in a way that suggested she would be.

Lily said that she would be making Christmas dinner alone, and also discussed the traditions she would missing out on in New York City with David and her children, Ethel and Marnie. Lily also said that she would be flying from the U.S. to London and then to Nairobi, Kenya during the holiday season, and added that she had briefly forgotten that she had tickets to see The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center with her family.

That answer left many wondering about her relationship status, and The Daily Mail has additionally reported that Lily appears to have reactivated her account on Raya, the celebrity dating app that she and David first met on. The two got married in 2019 after first meeting on the app, and have not officially confirmed their separation. According to The Daily Mail, Lily's account on Raya includes the profile blurb: "Looking for someone to start couples therapy with."

Lily and David's breakup is very much still an internet rumor.

Although Lily's answer on the podcast suggests that she might be single, it was far from definitive information, and she has not gone so far as to suggest that she and David are separated or are getting a divorce. It's possible that, for reasons that have more to do with her schedule than anything else, she has decided to be away from him for the holiday season.

Of course, that in combination with the reactivation of an online dating profile does suggest that she's looking to be in a new relationship. We still don't know exactly what happened, though, and it's unclear whether we ever will. David and Lily were not living a public enough relationship for us to be privy to the end of their relationship.