Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Relationship Timeline: A Rundown By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 3 2023, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

One of the cons of being in the public eye is having your relationship left under a microscope. All it takes is a questionable move or being spotted out with someone other than your partner for rumors to fester. Case in point: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Fans are aware that Scarlett and Colin have been a thing since 2017 and ultimately tied the knot in 2020. And while the couple has been labeled Hollywood royalty, they are not exempt from relationship drama.

After Scarlett was recently spotted out and about without her wedding ring, per Radar Online, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive. Scarlett has been accused of everything from living a “separate life” to possibly heading toward divorce. (The actress's rep told the outlet that the gossip is "BS," by the way.) In light of all the rumors running rampant, now is a good time to take a look at Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s relationship timeline. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Colin and Scarlett first met in 2006, but it would be many years before they became romantically involved.

Long before love and marriage became a thing for the pair, Scarlett and Colin first met in 2006 when she hosted Saturday Night Live, per People. “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Colin told the outlet. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

Colin and Scarlett sparked relationship rumors in May 2017.

According to Us Weekly, Scarlett and Colin were caught engaging in some PDA in May 2017 at a New York City bar during an SNL after-party. Of course, a celebrity locking lips with another famous face does not automatically make the pair a couple. But, it’s enough for paparazzi and blog sites to start watching them.

Colin and Scarlett publicly debuted as a couple in November 2017.

Scarlett and Colin were spotted on various date nights between May and October 2017. And since things clearly went well, they decided to take things to the next level — with a public relationship confirmation. Colin and Scarlett made their public debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City in November 2017.

"They're very much in love. It's serious," a source told People at the time. "They're both very respectful of each other's careers and very supportive. They're super cute together."

Colin and Scarlett got engaged in May 2019.

After Scarlett and Colin’s public debut, an SNL relationship confirmation, and being spotted on various red carpets over the years, the pair were obviously smitten with one another. So, it came as no surprise that Scarlett and Colin were engaged in May 2019.

In December of that year, Scarlett hosted SNL for a sixth time and paid homage to the show for allowing her to meet the “love of [her] life.” "This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here. Merry Christmas,” Scarlett said in her monologue.

Colin and Scarlett jumped the broom in October 2020.

Since the pair had their nuptials in October 2020 — during the COVID-19 pandemic — the duo opted for an intimate ceremony with close friends and family, per Meals on Wheels America.

Colin and Scarlett welcome their first child in August 2021.

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage! Colin took to Instagram on Aug. 18, 2021, to announce that the pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Cosmo.

The couple did a great job of keeping the news under wraps. Naturally, fans flocked to Colin’s Instagram page to share their congratulations and well wishes. Cosmo is Colin’s first child and Scarlett’s second. The actress shares her first child, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

In September 2022, Scarlett Johansson appeared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and talked about her family.

Since Scarlett and Colin are so private when it comes to their family, it was nice to see the pair discuss their children while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It just seemed refreshing — it's so charming. Our friends all liked it," Scarlett shared of getting approval from friends and family after naming their son Cosmo. “Colin's mom had a harder time with it."

Scarlett shared that the name Cosmo came from throwing “a bunch of letters together.” Scarlett also credited Kelly with realizing that both her kids (Rose and Cosmo) are named after flowers.