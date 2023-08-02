Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Why Did Florence Pugh Shave Her Head? 'Oppenheimer' Star Reveals Her Mindset Florence Pugh has boldly shaved her head, making it her new signature style. She has an emotional reason for making this switch ahead of the Met Gala. By Alex West Aug. 1 2023, Published 10:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Many fans know Florence Pugh for her phenomenal drama performances including in Midsommar and Don't Worry Darling. During both of those productions, though, Florence was known for having long, beautiful hair. By the time she started the promotion run for Oppenheimer, that was no longer the case.

Article continues below advertisement

When Don't Worry Darling premiered, Florence had shorter hair, but even then, she definitely a full head. It wasn't until May 2023 at the Met Gala that she debuted her bald head. At an event known for garnering tough fashion criticism, Florence made the bold choice to show off her new look to the world.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were certainly shocked when Florence walked onto the Met Gala's red carpet. She explained to the Radio Times that, for her, this decision was all about controlling her own image. "I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture. Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it’s hard for an audience to see past that."

As it turns out, Florence isn't usually into all of that shine when she isn't on screen. "Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of make-up, I fight to keep it away," she elaborated. "It helps the audience. Vanity is gone. The only thing people can look at then is your raw face."

Article continues below advertisement

Florence reflected on her career, noting that her struggle with her image has always been present. "It helps me when I'm wearing less makeup because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces, like, it's more acceptable."

Florence's hair has grown out while she has been promoting 'Oppenheimer.'

Source: Getty Images

Florence is no longer sporting a super bald head. During the summer of 2023 she's let it grow out a little bit. Although her hair hasn't yet returned to its former length, she was seen with slightly more hair during the Oppenheimer press tour. In fact, for the London photo call, Florence even dyed her hair a peach and pink color.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images