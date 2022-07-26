Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh May Have Had Some Drama on the 'Don't Worry, Darling' Set

Uh oh! It looks like there might be drama brewing between director and producer Olivia Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh surrounding their upcoming film Don't Worry, Darling, which is set to hit the big screen in September.

Scores of users on TikTok are citing drama between the ladies and while the viral video platform isn’t always the most reliable news source, points have been made. Solid, well-backed points. So, what’s the scoop? Don’t worry, darlings, we break down their alleged beef below.