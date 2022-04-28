The Meaning Behind Harry Styles's Hebrew Shoulder TattooBy Kelly Corbett
Apr. 28 2022, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
The man of the moment is Harry Styles. His third album, "Harry's House," drops in May and is slated to be his most intimate work yet.
The album's first song, "As It Was," is a playful bop with surprisingly somber lyrics. In it, Harry sings about loneliness and yearning for the past, as well as making peace with change.
To match his extremely revealing lyrics, he strips down to nothing but his boxers in the music video. Fans get to see his entire tattoo collection all at once — and yes, each speck of ink Harry has gotten has a special meaning to it.
One tattoo in particular, which is in Hebrew, has been catching fans' eyes. This tattoo can also be seen on the June cover of Better Homes and Gardens, which features Harry.
But what does this tattoo stand for? Also, is Harry even Jewish? Keep scrolling.
What does Harry Styles's Hebrew tattoo mean?
The origin behind Harry Styles's Hebrew tattoo is actually very sweet. Located on his shoulder, the tattoo translates to his sister's name Gemma. Gemma Styles is three years older than Harry.
Per Capital FM, Harry has at least 50 other tattoos on his body. However, his Gemma tattoo is his only Hebrew tattoo.
He got it done in 2012, along with a letter "A" tattoo on his arm. The A stands for his mother, Anne Cox. Family is very important to Harry.
Is Harry Styles Jewish?
Given that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer has opted for a Hebrew tattoo, you may be wondering if he is Jewish. The short answer is no. In fact, Harry's father, Desmond Styles, even confirmed it on Twitter in 2014 after fans started speculating.
However, as Hey Alma writer Rachel Levin put it, Harry is "pretty damn Jewish adjacent." The Don't Worry Darling star has actually taken a strong interest in Judaism and learning Hebrew.
In 2014, a source told the Daily Star that Harry had actually gone back to school to learn Hebrew. “Harry’s made it his mission to learn to speak and write Hebrew," the source said, adding that Harry's tattoo initially piqued his interest in the language.
The source continued to note that Harry "loves kosher food" and regularly dines at kosher restaurants in New York. He has also celebrated the Sabbath with his close friend Ben Winston.
Per BBYO, Ben, who is currently the co-executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden, was raised Orthodox and attended Jewish day school.
Ben previously worked closely with One Direction in the band's early years. Harry even lived with him for a few years, which may explain his strong connection to Judaism.
The men continue to have a strong relationship to this day. Harry is actually the godfather of Ben's daughter, Ruby Winston. You may recognize her voice, which is featured at the beginning of "As It Was." The story of how her voice got added to the track is super adorable.