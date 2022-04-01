Harry Styles's 5-Year-Old Goddaughter, Ruby Winston, Is Featured On "As It Was"

It’s here! Harry Styles just dropped the first single off his upcoming album, "Harry’s House," and boy, is it a trip. The groovy, yet playful bop, dubbed "As It Was," has an '80s pop feel to it. But if you take a close look at the lyrics, they're surprisingly somber.

Starting from a place of loneliness and yearning for the past, the song ends on a somewhat brighter verse that introduces a significant other, who yes, definitely fits the description of Harry's girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.