Harry Styles's 5-Year-Old Goddaughter, Ruby Winston, Is Featured On "As It Was"By Kelly Corbett
Apr. 1 2022, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
It’s here! Harry Styles just dropped the first single off his upcoming album, "Harry’s House," and boy, is it a trip. The groovy, yet playful bop, dubbed "As It Was," has an '80s pop feel to it. But if you take a close look at the lyrics, they're surprisingly somber.
Starting from a place of loneliness and yearning for the past, the song ends on a somewhat brighter verse that introduces a significant other, who yes, definitely fits the description of Harry's girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.
"As It Was" tells a deeply personal narrative. Not only does Harry figuratively strip down in the lyrics, but he also physically bares all in the accompanying two-minute-and-45-second video. From the moment you press play, the "Kiwi" crooner shares some of his life's anecdotes with us.
In fact, a young child's voice is heard saying: "Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you" in the first line. So, who is the mystery voice, and what is the significance of that line? Keep reading for the heartwarming answer.
Who says, "Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you" in "As It Was"? Meet Harry's goddaughter.
As Harry explained during a January appearance on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, his 5-year-old goddaughter, Ruby Winston, is the voice behind the song's first line.
"The voice at the start is my goddaughter, who was in a long pattern of calling me every night before bed and I missed it one night and she let me know that she wasn't happy about it,” Harry told host Zoe Ball.
"So yeah, I dug it out one day when I was in the studio, put it at the start of the song. And I loved it so it stuck and I hope when she's older she will enjoy looking back on [it]," he said.
It's safe to say that Ruby definitely has the coolest godfather ever!
Also, her father, Ben Winston, is the co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden. He previously worked closely with One Direction.