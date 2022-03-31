Harry Styles May Have Teamed up With Starbucks for a Special Drink to Celebrate New Single "As It Was"

Thank you, Harry Styles, for giving us just another reason to look forward to Friday!

Earlier this week, the One Direction alum confirmed on Instagram that his first single from his upcoming album "Harry’s House" drops tomorrow, April 1 — however, this is in UK time, so if you're in a different timezone, you may be able to expect the song a little early. He revealed the song's title, "As It Was," alongside a few snaps of his back as he dazzled in a sequined, sleeveless red outfit.