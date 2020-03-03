We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

These Taylor Swift Songs May Be About Her Ex Harry Styles

By

Taylor Swift knows how to write songs about breakups. It may be the thing that the singer is best known for, and she’s certainly had plenty of high-profile relationships during her years in the spotlight. One of Taylor’s most famous exes is Harry Styles, and the singer has even written several songs about the former One Direction member. 

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Harry Styles?

In combing through Taylor’s catalog, it can sometimes be difficult to tell which ex her songs are about. Sometimes, though, it’s not all that difficult. “Style,” for example, which was on the album 1989, has widely been considered to be about Harry. The song, which has lyrics like “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like / And when we go crashing down, we come back every time,” seems to reflect the tumult in their relationship. 