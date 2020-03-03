These Taylor Swift Songs May Be About Her Ex Harry Styles

In combing through Taylor’s catalog, it can sometimes be difficult to tell which ex her songs are about. Sometimes, though, it’s not all that difficult. “Style,” for example, which was on the album 1989, has widely been considered to be about Harry. The song, which has lyrics like “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like / And when we go crashing down, we come back every time,” seems to reflect the tumult in their relationship.