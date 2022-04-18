Both of Harry's parents were into music. His dad was a huge fan of the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, and Pink Floyd. Meanwhile, his mom fancied Shania Twain, Savage Garden, and Norah Jones. In fact, Harry had Shania Twain join him on stage during Coachella 2022, claiming he was "forever grateful" for the memories her music gave him and his mother.

But when Harry was 7, his parents divorced. Anne continued to be Harry and Gemma's main caretaker.