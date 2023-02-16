Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Florence Pugh Is Dating Again Following Her Split With Zach Braff By Anna Garrison Feb. 16 2023, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Academy Award–nominated actress Florence Pugh is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and as such, fans are always curious about her personal life. The Lady Macbeth actress has been linked to several high-profile actors, but she's only been single since August 2022 after splitting from long-term partner Zach Braff.

Who is Florence Pugh dating now? Recently, Flo was spotted celebrating Valentine's Day with a rumored new beau. Here's everything we know about Florence's new boyfriend, explained.

Florence Pugh is reportedly dating Charlie Gooch.

The first outlet to break the news of Florence Pugh's relationship was gossip account Deux Moi, where an anonymous source identified Charlie Gooch in December 2022 after the duo was spotted partying at the British Fashion Awards. The source claimed that Charlie was an English "normie who she went to school with (in Oxford)," but currently, this claim remains unconfirmed.

On Feb. 14, 2023, the pair were photographed by Page Six while on a walk holding hands in London, where they shared a meal. Florence has not addressed her new beau on social media, but it's safe to say she appears to be happy with someone new in her life.

Previously, Florence has been linked to several actors, including Will Poulter and Harry Styles.

During the eventful press junket for Florence's film Don't Worry Darling, which was directed by Olivia Wilde and co-starred musician Harry Styles, Florence was rumored to be dating several men, including Harry himself. Feud rumors blossomed between Florence and Olivia in connection with Harry Styles, but those rumors have since been debunked.

Florence also shot down rumors that she was dating actor Will Poulter, her co-star from 2019's Midsommar. She wrote on her Instagram Stories in May 2022, "Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating." Florence added, "We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about a half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out / framed out so that it looks otherwise. You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie’s arms at the sides."