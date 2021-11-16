'Dopesick': Will Poulter on His "Stupid Grin" After Being Complimented by Michael Keaton (EXCLUSIVE)

The limited Hulu series Dopesick explores the boom of the opioid crisis in the late '90s to early 2000s following the release of Purdue Pharma's "miracle pain pill," OxyContin.

The non-linear story is told from several different perspectives, including Purdue Pharma heads and workers, the townspeople of a small mining community in Virginia, government officials, and a headstrong DEA agent who is looking to hold the profiting pharmaceutical company responsible for an overwhelming number of drug-related crimes and deaths.