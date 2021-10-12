'Dopesick' Is Not Only Based on True Events, but It's Also Based on a Book

If the Hulu drama Dopesick sounds like it was ripped straight from the headlines, that's because it was. The series details the origins of the opioid epidemic in America, and it's based on a non-fiction book.

It follows the meetings between members of Big Pharma as well as the doctors who turned to the drug for their patients. And probably most prevalent is the show's look at how opioids affect a small mining town in Virginia.