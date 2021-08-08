Michael Keaton Praises the "Beauty of Television" Ahead of 'Dopesick' Premiere

Oscar-winning actor Michael Keaton is in good company when it comes to the Hollywood elite who have made the jump from movies to television.

Nicole Kidman has recently starred in three TV shows (Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and the upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers) while Kate Winslet already has award-season buzz around her performance in HBO's Mare of Easttown. And then there is Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Hopkins... the list goes on and on.

During the Summer 2021 TCA Press Tour, Michael revealed that there is a big advantage for actors when it comes to television over movies ahead of his return to TV on the Hulu series Dopesick.