Kate Winslet and Julianne Nicholson Are Close Outside of 'Mare of Easttown'

In her June 2021 interview with Variety , Julianne said she had known Kate for years prior to being cast on Mare of Easttown. She also praised her for being a master at her craft and for being one of the best actresses in the business and called Kate's work ethic "out of control." But, you know, in a good way.

"She was an executive producer on Mare [of Easttown], so she was just always there, always supportive," Julianne said. "She's just got a natural talent and ease and movie star quality."

And the feeling is definitely mutual. In April 2021, Kate spoke to BriefTake about her own connection to Julianne and explained that they had been in each other's lives for a long time. Julianne is married to Kate's son's godfather, and for a little while, they even shared an ob-gyn.