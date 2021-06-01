Kate Winslet Credits Her Husband for Taking Care of Their Family

To some, Kate Winslet might not be one of those actresses who is constantly in the spotlight, but with a decades-long career and the awards and accolades to go with it, she has never not been a pretty big deal. Surprisingly, though, parts of her private life, like who her husband is, have been kept pretty quiet.

The general public has known that Kate has been married since 2012 to her third husband, but he's more of a background figure, since he's not in show business like his Oscar-winning wife. And even though she openly gushes about him and their relationship, there's still plenty that people don't know about the guy.

So, who is Kate Winslet's husband?

Kate married her husband, Edward Abel Smith, in 2012. Although when they first started their relationship he had legally switched his name to Ned Rocknroll, after they were married and had their son, Bear Blaze Winslet, Kate convinced Ned to switch back to his birth name. And now they have a less complicated name to use when introducing their family.

In a January 2021 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kate explained that Ned had changed his name before meeting her, almost on a whim, but she's thankful he changed it back. "His birth name is Abel Smith. And as time went by and Ned became Ned — who is quite an original personality —he just decided at one point in his life to just change his name to Rocknroll," she explained. "Ned Rocknroll. So when I met him, his name was Ned Rocknroll."

It turns out, despite the name, which would suggest that Kate's husband is some kind of rock legend, it's rumored he once worked for his uncle Richard Branson's space flight company Virgin Galactic. However, these days, according to Kate, Ned is more of a homebody who works on lines with her and helps take care of their son while she is away on TV and film sets.

"He's the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad," Kate told The New York Times. "He looks after us, especially me. I said to him earlier, like, 'Neddy, could you do something for me?' He just went, 'Anything.'" There seems to be little that "Neddy" won't do for Kate and their family, and it is, frankly, adorable.

