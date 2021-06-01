Kate Winslet Credits Her Husband for Taking Care of Their Family

Kate Winslet Credits Her Husband for Taking Care of Their FamilyBy Chrissy Bobic
Jun. 1 2021, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
To some, Kate Winslet might not be one of those actresses who is constantly in the spotlight, but with a decades-long career and the awards and accolades to go with it, she has never not been a pretty big deal. Surprisingly, though, parts of her private life, like who her husband is, have been kept pretty quiet.
The general public has known that Kate has been married since 2012 to her third husband, but he's more of a background figure, since he's not in show business like his Oscar-winning wife. And even though she openly gushes about him and their relationship, there's still plenty that people don't know about the guy.
So, who is Kate Winslet's husband?
Kate married her husband, Edward Abel Smith, in 2012. Although when they first started their relationship he had legally switched his name to Ned Rocknroll, after they were married and had their son, Bear Blaze Winslet, Kate convinced Ned to switch back to his birth name. And now they have a less complicated name to use when introducing their family.
In a January 2021 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kate explained that Ned had changed his name before meeting her, almost on a whim, but she's thankful he changed it back.
"His birth name is Abel Smith. And as time went by and Ned became Ned — who is quite an original personality —he just decided at one point in his life to just change his name to Rocknroll," she explained. "Ned Rocknroll. So when I met him, his name was Ned Rocknroll."
It turns out, despite the name, which would suggest that Kate's husband is some kind of rock legend, it's rumored he once worked for his uncle Richard Branson's space flight company Virgin Galactic.
However, these days, according to Kate, Ned is more of a homebody who works on lines with her and helps take care of their son while she is away on TV and film sets.
"He's the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad," Kate told The New York Times. "He looks after us, especially me. I said to him earlier, like, 'Neddy, could you do something for me?' He just went, 'Anything.'"
There seems to be little that "Neddy" won't do for Kate and their family, and it is, frankly, adorable.
Kate Winslet has one child with her husband and two other kids from previous relationships.
Long before Kate and her current husband got together, she was married to film director Jim Threapleton. Together they have one daughter, Mia Threapleton, who was born in 2000, and she's an actress like her mom.
And Kate has another son — Joe Mendes, who was born in 2003 — with her ex Sam Mendes, who is also a film director.
What is Kate Winslet's relationship history before her third marriage?
Before Kate and Ned were married, she had been married to Jim from 1998 to 2001. Then, she and Sam were married from 2003 to 2011. Along the way, though, Kate has also dated model Louis Dowler and British actor Stephen Tredre.
To some Titanic fans' dismay, however, Kate and Leonardo DiCaprio never dated.
Kate once said she and Leo never really saw each other romantically and, despite tabloid rumors, they remained close friends and nothing more. There was a time when fans did nothing but hope for Kate and Leo to be a thing.
Of course none of that matters now, as Kate and her husband clearly have a strong relationship and they may very well be, as the kids say, relationship goals.