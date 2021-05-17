The Titanic Challenge on TikTok Is a Lot Harder Than You'd Think

Trends and challenges on TikTok change like the wind. Some are good, some are bad, and some produce hilarious results. While the app is home to its own thriving fitness community, many fitness influencers have created some tricky physical challenges that often produce laugh-worthy recreations.

While the name wouldn't suggest so, the Titanic Challenge is similar. Here's what it is and how to do it.

Other physical TikTok challenges include the Push-Up Challenge and the Ab Workout Challenge, each of which tested the creator's physical strength and dexterity.

What is the Titanic Challenge on TikTok?

The name for this challenge comes from the audio that is used in its videos. The videos creators make for this challenge use Celine Dion's song "My Heart Will Go On," which was made popular by the 1997 film Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The Titanic Challenge is very similar to the couples yoga challenges that were going around YouTube and TikTok, in that all of them require a lot of balance and a bit of strength.

To complete the challenge, one person holds the other person upright on their thighs, in a stance similar to how Jack held Rose at the front of the Titanic. There are more than 250 million views under the hashtag #TitanicChallenge, with many wins and just as many fails. Several couples who nailed the challenge have tried it out in public for the added spectacle. Others, who were less than successful, shared a lot of videos of accidental crotch-kicking.

