'Shiny Flakes' Tells the True Story of Maximilian Schmidt, Who Inspired 'How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)'

The show tells the story of a booksmart teenager, Moritz Zimmermann (Maximilian Mundt ), and his best friend, Lenny Sander (Danilo Kamperidis), who begin to sell drugs to impress Moritz's ex-girlfriend.

While many subscribers have tuned in to the Netflix series, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) , few may have realized that the German-language original is based on a true story.

While in prison, Schmidt told his side of the story and how he created a drug empire online as a teenager for the Netflix documentary, Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord . The trailer for the true crime film dropped on July 13.

The concept of the series is inspired by Maximilian Schmidt, a Leipzig native who created a drug empire out of his childhood bedroom. The German government seized about 4.1 million euros worth of drugs from Schmidt's home, and he operated his business under the name and website, Shiny Flakes.

The 'Shiny Flakes' trailer sheds light on Maximilian Schmidt, who sold drugs out of his childhood bedroom.

Though the discovery of Schmidt's drug trafficking operation got a lot of attention in Germany when it first happened, and it inspired the popular Netflix series, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding how he executed it all. A lot of the money that he made from selling drugs like ecstasy, marijuana, LSD, meth, cocaine remains unaccounted for. Schmidt sold drugs through his ShinyFlakes.com website, which existed for two years.

He packed up the drugs in his bedroom in the home he shared with his mother, and he used a local postal service to send them out. Schmidt is now sharing his story for Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord. "You paid upfront, then it was processed and shipped," he said in the trailer. "Instead of shoes, you got drugs." He said that he was scared at first about getting involved in such a serious criminal act.

Article continues below advertisement