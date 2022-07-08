The 'Stranger Things' Cast Is Bursting With Musical Talent — Hear Their Singing Chops Here

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) can sing too, for the record. In fact, Djo's (his solo project) second album "Decide" drops on Sept. 16, 2022, and he recently debuted a new single titled "Change," per Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) previously played the drums in a number of rock bands, including one called Comanechi.

And, um, Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) is actually amazing on piano.