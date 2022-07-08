The 'Stranger Things' Cast Is Bursting With Musical Talent — Hear Their Singing Chops Here
Since 2016, Stranger Things has captivated viewers with both its thrilling plot and the phenomenal acting of its cast members. What some fans might not know is that the majority of the actors in the Netflix sci-fi drama also have some serious singing skills.
Don't believe us? Let's take a closer look (and listen!) at Stranger Things cast members' musical backgrounds — including clips of their amazing singing chops.
Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo's singing was showcased in 'Stranger Things' Season 3.
Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and his long-distance, super-genius girlfriend Suzie Bingham (Gabrielle Pizzolo) sang a duet of "The Neverending Story" in Stranger Things Season 3, Based on that performance, it comes as little surprise that both Gaten and Gabriella started off on Broadway.
Gabriella played the titular role in Matilda in 2013 and joined the cast of Fun Home in 2015. Meanwhile, Gaten's Broadway debut was in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert when he was only 9 years old. Gaten also played Gavroche in Les Misérables in 2014, as well as Jack in Into the Woods in 2019. Starting on July 19, 2022, he will take on the role of Jared in Broadway's production of Dear Evan Hansen.
Additionally, Gaten is in a band called Work in Progress. And just for fun, check out his heartfelt cover of Five for Fighting's "Superman," which he performed as part of a tribute to healthcare workers in 2020.
Many other 'Stranger Things' cast members have performed on Broadway.
Seriously, the Stranger Things cast is overflowing with singing talent. Others who have performed on Broadway include:
- Caleb McLaughlin — Caleb (Lucas Sinclair) got his start on Broadway, too. In 2012, he snagged the role of Young Simba in The Lion King.
- Sadie Sink — Sadie (Max Mayfield) landed her first role on Broadway in the 2012 revival of Annie. She served as an understudy for a number of the child roles before later starring as Annie.
- David Harbour — David (Jim Hopper) has appeared on Broadway many times, including: The Rainmaker, The Invention of Love, The Coast of Utopia, The Merchant of Venice, and Glengarry Glen Ross. He was also nominated for a Tony Award in 2005 for his role as Nick in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (He sang in Black Widow, too!)
- Matthew Modine — Matthew (Dr. Martin Brenner) starred in Broadway's The Miracle Worker in 2010.
- Cara Buono — Cara (Mrs. Karen Wheeler) debuted on Broadway in The Tenth Man in 1989. She also appeared in 1990's Some Americans Abroad and 1995's The Rose Tattoo.
- Michael Park — Michael (Nancy's boss Tom Holloway) has appeared in Broadway productions of Carousel, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed, Smokey Joe’s Café, and Little Me. He also originated the role of Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen.
Other 'Stranger Things' cast members have singing/musical skills, too.
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is a guitarist and lead vocalist for his alt rock band, Calpurnia. He also sang alongside Stranger Things co-stars Gaten, Caleb, and Noah Schnapp on The Late Late Show with James Corden in November 2017,
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) performed "Uptown Funk" with Gaten and Caleb at the 2016 Emmys. She also killed a Stranger Things rap for Jimmy Fallon in November 2017.
Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) can sing too, for the record. In fact, Djo's (his solo project) second album "Decide" drops on Sept. 16, 2022, and he recently debuted a new single titled "Change," per Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) previously played the drums in a number of rock bands, including one called Comanechi.
And, um, Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) is actually amazing on piano.
Finally, we can't forget Joseph Quinn's (Eddie Munson) guitar skills, which were showcased in that epic scene featuring Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Yes, it was really him playing the guitar!)
'Stranger Things' cast members recently showcased their rapping skills on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
Ahead of the release of Season 4, Volume 1 in May 2022, members of the Stranger Things cast recapped the first three installments of the series in rap form. Check out Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Noah, Caleb, and Gaten rapping alongside Jimmy Fallon.
TikTok users are losing it over clips of 'Stranger Things' cast members singing.
A new wave of TikTok videos with clips of Stranger Things cast members singing have hit the social media platform following the release of Season 4, Volume 2 on July 1, 2022. Here's a popular compilation comparing their differing sounds.
And here's another clip of cast members singing a song they made up called "Chicken Noodle Soup."
Honestly, we can't get enough of the musical talents of Stranger Things cast members. Which actor's singing voice surprised you the most?
Seasons 1–4 of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.