The Duffer Brothers Finally Responded to Millie Bobby Brown's Sassy Criticism of 'Stranger Things'

No one wants their favorite characters to get the ax in their favorite show — everyone except Millie Bobby Brown. It was initially Noah Schnapp — who's played Will Byers since Season 1 — who suggested that the Duffer Brothers need to "kill off" more characters in Season 5 during a May 2022 interview for The Wrap. Millie then chimed in.

“[The cast is] way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off,’” she joked.