Why Did Will Cry in 'Stranger Things' Season 4? He's in His Feelings (SPOILERS)

At one point, Will says, "When you're different, sometimes you feel like a mistake." Will is indirectly telling Mike that he is gay and that it is he who feels different. After their conversation ends, Will painfully turns away from Mike and sobs into his hand out the window, so Mike will not see him get upset. Jonathan, Will's brother, is driving and notices Will's tears. Later, they have a heart-to-heart where Jonathan says he will always be there for Will.