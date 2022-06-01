The 'Stranger Things' Cast Members Have All Become Millionaires Thanks to the Show
It has been roughly six years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix, and in that time it has remained one of the streaming service's biggest success stories to date. The sci-fi thriller series has just returned for Season 4 after a long hiatus and fans are glued to their screens checking out the escapades of Hawkins' finest.
Many of the stars of Stranger Things came into the limelight thanks to their roles on the show but have since used the fame their roles afforded them to leverage serious acting careers. With that being said, what do we know about the net worths of the main cast members of Stranger Things? Let's unpack the known details surrounding their finances.
What net worths do the cast members of 'Stranger Things' have?
When you're a star on one of the biggest shows to hit television this century, odds are that you're going to make a pretty penny in the process of it all. When it comes to the stars of Stranger Things, each and every one of its famous faces have taken home quite an impressive sum of money.
Sadie Sink — $1 million
Sadie Sink became known for her work as Max Mayfield on Stranger Things, a role that amassed her a net worth of roughly $1 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She has also appeared in a variety of films such as Chuck, The Glass Castle, and Eli.
Dacre Montgomery — $2 million
Dacre Montgomery rose to prominence thanks to his role as Billy Hargrove on Stranger Things. Coming from a family that worked in the film industry, Dacre spent many of his earliest days on film sets developing a love for acting. Some of his other famous work includes the films The Broken Hearts Gallery and Power Rangers. He has a net worth of $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Maya Hawke — $3 million
Maya Hawke joined Stranger Things during Season 3 as Robin Buckley. The daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, she made her acting debut as Jo March in Little Women (2017). She has a net worth of roughly $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Noah Schnapp — $3 million
Noah Schnapp became famous thanks to his role as Will Byers on Stranger Things. He has a net worth of roughly $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and has won a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as worked with the likes of Steven Spielberg.
Caleb McLaughlin — $3 million
Caleb McLaughlin is famous for his role as Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things and has a net worth of roughly $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Outside of Stranger Things, he has starred in the likes of Ultra City Smiths and Warriors.
Charlie Heaton — $4 million
Charlie Heaton is famous for his work as Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things. He has also starred in No Future, The New Mutants, and Marrowbone. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is roughly $4 million.
Natalia Dyer — $4 million
Natalia Dyer may have made her debut on Hannah Montana: The Movie, but her role on Stranger Things as Nancy Wheeler is what shot her into the spotlight. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Natalia is worth roughly $4 million.
Joe Keery — $4 million
Joe Keery is best-known for portraying Steve Harrington on Stranger Things but began his acting career just ahead of that in 2015. He had a variety of bit parts on the likes of Chicago Fire, Empire, and The Charnel House before landing his role on Stranger Things. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth around $4 million.
Finn Wolfhard — $4 million
Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, has a net worth of roughly $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He grew to fame thanks to his role on the show and has since gone on to star in the likes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and It.
Gaten Matarazzo — $5 million
Gaten Matarazzo began his acting career on Broadway, but eventually garnered worldwide fame thanks to Stranger Things, in which he plays Dustin Henderson. He has a net worth of roughly $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
David Harbour — $6 million
David Harbour has enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood. Today, he is most famous for his role as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. His net worth is roughly $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Millie Bobby Brown — $10 million
Another star who rose to prominence thanks to her role on Stranger Things is Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Millie has around $10 million to her name, an impressive sum that is thanks to her work on the show as well as the likes of the film Enola Holmes.
Winona Ryder — $18 million
The most accomplished actress with the most pedigree on the Stranger Things cast is undoubtedly Winona Ryder, who has enjoyed decades of fame in Hollywood. Aside from her work on the hit Netflix series, Winona has starred in the likes of cult classic films such as Beetlejuice and Heathers. Per Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth roughly $18 million.