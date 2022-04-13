Featuring a remastered version of "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," the electrifying tune by Journey, the new trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things teases complex plotlines more or less simultaneously unfolding in a grimmer than grim Russian prison, sunny California, and of course, in Hawkins, Ind. The trailer shows Billy Hargrove's (Dacre Montgomery) tombstone, a harrowing interrogation, a helicopter chase, and other occurrences.

Plus, Max seems to have powers now.