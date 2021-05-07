Fans Are Putting Together Clues Before 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Releases

The first teaser for the upcoming season was released on Feb. 14, 2020, and titled "From Russia, with love..." The short scene appeared to confirm that Hopper was alive and well but held captive in a Russian facility. At the end of Stranger Things Season 3, audiences thought Hopper was killed, so this is great news for Stranger Things fans!

Stranger Things HQ was quiet for a year, but then on Mar. 6, 2021, they released a follow-up teaser, titled, "Eleven, are you listening?" which takes audiences back to the Hawkins National Laboratory, where the evil Dr. Brenner seems to be training a group of children in brain-stimulating exercises.

He also hints that he has something "special planned," which sounds even more ominous knowing that Eleven is watching on telepathically.