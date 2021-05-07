Fans Are Putting Together Clues Before 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Releases

Fans Are Putting Together Clues Before 'Stranger Things' Season 4 ReleasesBy Anna Garrison
May. 7 2021, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
The hype around Stranger Things Season 4 is rapidly coming to a head, and the most recent teaser trailer for the show proves it. The latest video, titled "Eleven, are you listening?" has only one caption: "002/004."
While many fans have been perplexed by the hints and clues, others think they might have a handle on what all the numbers mean. Here's everything we know about what 002/004 means from Stranger Things Season 4.
What does 002/004 mean for 'Stranger Things'? Potentially, more trailers are coming.
The first teaser for the upcoming season was released on Feb. 14, 2020, and titled "From Russia, with love..." The short scene appeared to confirm that Hopper was alive and well but held captive in a Russian facility. At the end of Stranger Things Season 3, audiences thought Hopper was killed, so this is great news for Stranger Things fans!
Stranger Things HQ was quiet for a year, but then on Mar. 6, 2021, they released a follow-up teaser, titled, "Eleven, are you listening?" which takes audiences back to the Hawkins National Laboratory, where the evil Dr. Brenner seems to be training a group of children in brain-stimulating exercises.
He also hints that he has something "special planned," which sounds even more ominous knowing that Eleven is watching on telepathically.
Both videos have numeric captions: The first is "001/004," and the second is "002/004." Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out this means there could be two more teaser trailers leading up to the Stranger Things Season 4 release.
The total of teaser trailers would then be four, perfect for Stranger Things' fourth season. The clues have seemingly addressed different groups of characters — first Hopper and Russia, then Eleven, so perhaps upcoming teasers will feature Steve and Robin? The adults? We won't know until Netflix drops the other two.
What is the 'Stranger Things' Season 4 release date?
At this point, Netflix has been tight-lipped about when Season 4 will be released, especially because it's still filming. There has also been no word on whether this is Stranger Things' last season. Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, told Collider in March 2021 that due to COVID-19 restrictions, their filming dates have been flexible.
Gaten said, "It really is more of a guesstimation on when we’re gonna be filming next, when we’re gonna be wrapping up, when release is gonna be, all that jazz because we still don’t know on day-to-day if we’re gonna be filming next week."
While it sounds like we really won't know when to expect Stranger Things Season 4, perhaps that will keep fans more on edge for what's to come.
Fans will recall that Season 3 left off on a cliffhanger, and while the friends in Hawkins don't know that Hopper is most likely very much alive, it's implied he will make a triumphant return to the show from Russia. The title of the first episode from Season 4 has been revealed to be "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club," which the Stranger Things Instagram suggests is a club for D&D.
Prior seasons of Stranger Things can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.