Millie Bobby Brown
Does 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Have Tattoos?

By

May. 6 2021, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Actress Millie Bobby Brown became a household name after starring in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things as Eleven, a young girl with telekinetic abilities. 

Following the global success of the sci-fi series, the now 17-year-old has had starring roles in the hit movies Enola Holmes and Godzilla vs. Kong, launched her own line of skincare products, and become the face of several fashion brands.

Though the A-list teen is at the top of her career, she still makes time to engage with fans, post fun videos on TikTok, and show off her fashionista skills on the 'gram. So, it's no surprise that eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be tattoos in some of her recent videos.

Does Millie have tattoos? Keep reading to find out more! 

millie bobby brown tattoo
Did Millie Bobby Brown get a tattoo?

On the Netflix series Stranger Things, Millie's character, Eleven, sports a "011" tattoo on her wrist. However, this is just a temporary tattoo (for now) that the actress wears while filming. 

However, some fans have spotted Millie with a dinosaur on her arm and another image on her shoulder while filming TikTok videos with her friend and co-star Noah Schnapp.

Though Millie has not confirmed if these are real, we think it's safe to assume they are just temporary tattoos as well. 

Millie Bobby Brown talks growing up in the spotlight and fan backlash.

Being a child actor can be tough — just ask Millie. 

The transition from child star to adult actor can be a tricky slope for some. In her recent documentary Kid 90, Soleil Moon Frye opened up about the difficulties of finding roles after playing the titular character on the popular sitcom Punky Brewster.

Additionally, it's hard for some fans to process that child stars do eventually grow up.

Millie opened up to MTV about how fans have not been very accepting of her adolescence. Though audiences were introduced to Millie as Eleven when she was just 12 years old, the actress is not a kid anymore.

millie bobby brown backlash
"Being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey, but they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up," she told MTV. 

The Netflix star revealed that she has received backlash from fans because of her fashion choices, with people complaining that her style is "not age-appropriate." 

"They're not accepting it," she added. "I've completely accepted it. You know, I'm ready. And it's kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents and they're like, 'NOOO!' And my parents are like, 'Yay! Thank God, you're 17!'"

Overall, Millie just wants fans to understand that she is not a child anymore. 

"I'm not going to be playing those young girls anymore," she told the outlet. "I want to evolve and I don't want this industry to hold me back from evolving and telling stories that I feel like I have to go with my age, you know?"

