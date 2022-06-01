The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Soundtrack Is Jam-Packed With Bangers From the Past

Considering Eleven and Will are living that Cali life in Season 4, The Beach Boys are a must. And while The Beach Boys' "California Dreamin'" is a classic, it's actually a song by The Mamas & the Papas circa 1965.

The Beach Boys dropped the single for their “California Dreamin'” cover in 1986, later including it in their 1986 greatest hits album, Made in U.S.A.