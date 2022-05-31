Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' Casts New Light on the Rainbow Room Massacre — Who Did It? (SPOILERS)

The latest episodes introduce viewers to a new antagonist — One, aka Vecna) (Jamie Campbell Bower). One telepathically massacres his mother and sister and allows his father, Victor Creel (Robert Englund), to take the blame for his crimes.

He is then admitted to the Hawkins National Laboratory, where he becomes the first child to undergo Brenner's experiments. Things take a very dark turn once One decides that it's time to emanate himself from the shackles. Of course, if you've watched the whole first part of Season 4, you know that One ends up murdering everyone at the lab. Subsequently, Eleven banishes him to the Upside-Down, where he then becomes Vecna.