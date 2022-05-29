Fans Are Worried About [SPOILER] Dying in 'Stranger Things' — but Should They Be?

Steve, Robin, Dustin, and Max run into Nancy investigating Eddie's uncle after a second murder. Steve, Dustin and Lucas help Max fight her curse while Nancy and Robin talk to Victor Creel, who experienced Vecna's curse himself. Steve and Nancy hint at residual feelings for each other, especially in the absence of Jonathan. The group also investigates the old Creel House together and discovers Vecna has been lurking there in the Upside Down.