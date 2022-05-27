'Stranger Things' Easter Eggs — Season 4 Pays Homage to This Iconic '80s Villain (Spoilers!)

Following the brutal murder of a high school student, the gang soon realizes that the gate to the Upside Down was not closed for good, and a new monster is targeting students. Vecna is the big bad in Stranger Things Season 4, and if you're a horror movie fan, you may recognize this nightmarish demon.

Keep reading to find out more about the major Stranger Things Season 4 Easter eggs, which pay homage to an iconic '80s horror villain.