'Stranger Things' Easter Eggs — Season 4 Pays Homage to This Iconic '80s Villain (Spoilers!)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.
One, two ... Vecna is coming for you.
Season 4 of Stranger Things picks up with our favorite gangly group of kids now battling teenage adolescence, high school bullies, and a new threat to their small town of Hawkins, Ind.
Following the brutal murder of a high school student, the gang soon realizes that the gate to the Upside Down was not closed for good, and a new monster is targeting students. Vecna is the big bad in Stranger Things Season 4, and if you're a horror movie fan, you may recognize this nightmarish demon.
Here are our favorite 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Easter eggs.
If you're a fan of the Stranger Things saga, you know that the Duffer Brothers penned this series as a sort of love letter to classic '80s movies. With references to The Goonies, E.T., and more sprinkled throughout the last three seasons, it's no surprise that Season 4, which has been dubbed the "darkest" season yet, drew inspiration from one of the most iconic '80s horror films, A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Robert Englund stars as the film's big bad, Freddy Krueger, who targets high school teens and kills them in their sleep. The actor appears in Season 4 of Stranger Things as Victor Creel, a man who is currently serving time in an asylum because he was accused of brutally murdering his entire family in the 1950s.
Not only does the actor appear in the series, but Vecna certainly draws inspiration from Freddy Krueger's origin story. Vecna is a villain who enters the mind of their victim, making them see their fears, and eventually killing them in this dream-like state (which also kills them in real life).
Eagle-eyed fans will even spot a life-size Freddy Krueger cardboard cutout behind Max and Dustin.
A Nightmare on Elm Street fans will immediately recognize the connection between Krueger and Vecna.
Did you catch these nostalgic moments in 'Stranger Things' Season 4?
Aside from the very obvious Freddy Krueger reference, Stranger Things fans may notice that Matt and Ross Duffer drew inspiration from other horror films, such as Evil Dead.
Before Chrissy is killed, she enters the dream-like state under Vecna's spell and sees her mom and dad with white eyes and a dead face. Evil Dead film fans may draw comparisons between these Stranger Things ghoulish characters and Deadites, which are parasitic demons that possess people.
With a slew of classic nostalgia woven throughout the series, from the music to the Star Wars references, fans will certainly recognize a few Easter eggs littered throughout Season 4 of Stranger Things.
