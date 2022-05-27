Eleven Is Just a Normal Teenager in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' — Well, Sort Of (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of Stranger Things.

Eleven has spent the majority of Stranger Things either hiding from those who want to exploit her for her powers or hiding her powers altogether. But whenever she does use them, she ends up saving the day and being a straight up hero.

Unfortunately, at the start of Season 4, she is still powerless. But how did Eleven lose her powers on Stranger Things to begin with?