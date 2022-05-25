These Nostalgic ‘Stranger Things’ Product Collaborations Will Get You Prepared for Season 4

Though Surfer Boy Pizza is a fictional pizza establishment in the Stranger Things universe, a real version hit the shelves of Walmart in May 2022. With classic red and white packaging, the frozen pizza — which is only available for a limited time — comes in comes in several styles, including pepperoni, multi-meat, cheese, pineapple & jalapeño, and supreme.

You can also get an adorable pillow version of the pizza box at Target.