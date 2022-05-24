'Stranger Things' Sees Kids Dealing With Otherworldly Horrors — How Kid-Friendly Is It?

Stranger Things primarily follows a group of children living in the fictional small town of Hawkins, Ind. A group of children, including the telekinetic Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), face a number of supernatural events and threats that are spawned from the mysterious otherworldly plane dubbed "The Upside-Down." All the while, Eleven attempts to uncover the secrets behind her mysterious origins.

Each new season presents the kids with a new monstrous threat that tries to exist in their realm.