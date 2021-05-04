Convicted Killer David Berkowitz, the "Son of Sam," Has Done the Unthinkable

For all of us true crime buffs, there’s no killer quite as perplexing as David Berkowitz . In the 1970s, he called himself the “Son of Sam” in his infamous letters to the police after killing six New Yorkers and wounding seven more with his notorious .44 caliber revolver.

His reign of terror over New York City ended when he was caught on Aug. 10, 1977, but where is David Berkowitz now?