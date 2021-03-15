Logo
Serial Killers
Source: Getty

These 5 Serial Killers Are Still Alive and Serving Life Sentences Today

Mar. 15 2021

The upcoming docuseries, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, follows the details surrounding the crimes of the sadistic serial killer.  

The six-part Peacock docuseries "tells the story of Gacy through his own words, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds, and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day. The series follows the investigation of Gacy and poses new questions about what may have happened and who else may be involved." 

So, is the Killer Clown still alive? After being convicted of the murder of torture of 33 young boys, Gacy was executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994.

Though Gacy was killed after being convicted, not all serial killers are sentenced to death row. Keep reading to find out more about five serial killers who are still alive today.

john wayne gacy
Source: Peacock

John Wayne Gacy

Here are 5 serial killers who are still alive today.

Gary Ridgway:

Dubbed the "Green River Killer," Ridgway received a life-long prison sentence after pleading guilty to murdering 48 women in 2003, though he later confessed that the count was probably higher. 

"I killed so many women I have a hard time keeping them straight," he said, adding, "I wanted to kill as many women I thought were prostitutes as I possibly could." 

As part of his plea deal, Ridgway is currently serving a life sentence for each of his victims without the possibility of parole at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, Wash.  

dennis rader btk
Source: KANSAS DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS

Dennis Rader

Dennis Rader:

Dennis Rader gave himself the moniker "BTK," which described the serial killer's method of blinding, torturing, and killing his victims. 

The Kansas-based killer was eventually apprehended by police after he sent Wichita Fox affiliate KSAS-TV a floppy disk that was linked to a computer at the Christ Lutheran Church. Rader was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to 175 years in prison without parole. 

The 76-year-old killer is currently in solitary confinement at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Butler County.  

Charles Cullen:

The Pennsylvania and New Jersey-based serial killer murdered at least 29 patients (many theorize that number is much higher) while employed as a nurse at multiple hospitals. Cullen is currently serving several life sentences at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

golden state killer
Source: Getty

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.

Due to advancements in DNA tracing technology, the Golden State Killer was finally apprehended in 2018 after he was linked through family members submitting their DNA on public genealogy sites. DeAngelo, a former police officer, pleaded guilty in 2020 to raping 13 women and killing 13 people throughout the '70s and '80s. He is currently serving life in prison without parole in California.

Kristen Gilbert:

Massachusetts-based nurse Kristen Gilbert was convicted of killing four patients after injecting them with epinephrine which caused the patients to have heart attacks. The mother of two also called in a bomb threat in 1998. Gilbert was convicted in 2001 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She is currently serving out her days at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas.

Peacock's docuseries John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is available to stream on March 25.

