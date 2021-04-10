Everything to Know About Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer

America has been obsessed with serial killers since the label was adopted by the FBI in the late '70s and early '80s. With recently renewed interest in serial killers like Ed Gein , John Wayne Gacy , and Jeffrey Dahmer, fascination with psychopathic murder seems to be at an all-time high. Among the most prolific serial killers in America's history, there are only a few that are still living — one of which is Dennis Rader .

It's been a minute since Kansas' most notorious killer was brought to justice, so here's everything you need to know about the BTK Strangler's crimes.

What does "BTK" stand for?

Dennis Rader has the distinction of being one of the few serial killers who gave himself his nickname. "BTK" is an abbreviation he used to describe his method and modus operandi. "Bind them, toture [sic] them, kill them, B.T.K..." he wrote in a letter sent to a Wichita television station in 1978.

It was the second letter he had sent to take credit for his murders. The first, sent to the Wichita Public Library, described in lurid detail how he killed his first victims, the Otero family.

Source: Kansas Dept. of Corrections

Article continues below advertisement

In the follow-up, which claimed responsibility for three more victims — Kathryn Bright, Shirley Vian, and Nancy Fox — Rader provided police and the media with a few suggestions for what they might call him in the postscript of his rambling letter full of errors and misspellings:

P.S. How about some name for me, its time: 7 down and many more to go. I like the following How about you? 'THE B.T.K. STRANGLER', WICHITA STRANGLER', 'POETIC STRANGLER', 'THE BOND AGE STRANGLER' OR PSYCHO' THE WICHITA HANGMAN THE WICHITA EXECUTIONER, 'THE GAROTE PHATHOM', 'THE ASPHIXIATER'.

BTK (or BTK Strangler) stuck. He would also call himself "Bill Thomas Killman" in the return address on some of his letters to the police and press.

Article continues below advertisement

Rader's obsession with taunting the media and police with these communications is what ultimately led to his apprehension, however. In 2005, he sent Wichita Fox affiliate KSAS-TV a floppy disk along with a letter, a photocopy of the cover of John Sanford's Rules of Prey, and a gold necklace, which may have been a trophy from one of the victims.

Fortunately for investigators, Rader included metadata that linked it to a computer at the Christ Lutheran Church, where he worked, and the file information for a document on the disk even indicated it was last modified by "Dennis." The church's website listed Rader as president of the congregation council, which tipped detectives off on who to surveil.

Source: Getty Images An auction sign outside the home Dennis Rader shared with his wife and two children.