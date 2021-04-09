Where Is the Infamous Serial Killer BTK Now?

Right now, Rader is still locked up. He's serving 10 consecutive life sentences in solitary confinement at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Butler County, Kans. Rader is only allowed to leave his cell for one hour per day, five days a week, for exercise and showers — and he's not going anywhere soon. He also isn't allowed to speak to reporters or appear on TV, but he is able to send and receive letters.

Now, Rader may also have some health issues. In 2019, his daughter, Kerri Rawson, told The Detroit News that in a letter from that same year, he told her he might have had a stroke in 2018. This reportedly left him with short-term memory loss and dementia.

"It’s hard because I know he’s 73 and he’s having some health issues," she said. "I want to take care of him and say goodbye. The reality is he’s been gone 14 years. I can’t imagine the situation where I would go through with it."