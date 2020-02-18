We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
A New Documentary Sheds Light on What Led Gary Ridgway to Brutally Murder 49 Women

In 2003, Gary Ridgway received a life-long prison sentence without parole. Dubbed the 'Green River Killer," he targeted sex workers and young women in particular. 

The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster offers insight into the underlying motivations of the prolific murderer. Featuring interviews with Ridgway and police investigators, the new documentary by Investigation Discovery charts what led him to commit the heinous crimes. 

We set out to investigate: where is Ridgway now

What did Gary Ridgway do and where is he now?

Ridgway pleaded guilty to the murder of 48 women in King County Court, Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2003. He later pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, 2011 to the murder of Rebecca Marrero, bringing the count to 49, though Ridgway himself admits the count is probably higher.

"I killed so many women I have a hard time keeping them straight," he stated, before adding that "I wanted to kill as many women I thought were prostitutes as I possibly could."