A New Documentary Sheds Light on What Led Gary Ridgway to Brutally Murder 49 Women

In 2003, Gary Ridgway received a life-long prison sentence without parole. Dubbed the 'Green River Killer," he targeted sex workers and young women in particular.

The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster offers insight into the underlying motivations of the prolific murderer. Featuring interviews with Ridgway and police investigators, the new documentary by Investigation Discovery charts what led him to commit the heinous crimes.

We set out to investigate: where is Ridgway now?