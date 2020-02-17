We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Killer on 'Dare Me' Is Still at Large and It Could Be Almost Anyone

Season 1 of Dare Me was leading up to something monumental with its tension-building scenes and the animosity between different characters growing by the minute. So it probably shouldn't have been surprising when Sarg Will was found dead in the Feb. 16 episode. After everything he went through with his military subordinates and Colette, though, it was only a matter of time before something like that happened.

Even so, you have to wonder who the killer is on Dare Me and if they will strike again before they’re caught. Of course, the killer could be Will himself, after going through so much emotional turmoil in such little time. But because no one is really inherently good on the show, it could be almost anyone right now. Who is the killer on Dare Me?