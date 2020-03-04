We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Dare Me' Could Have a Season 2 if the Murder Isn't Solved by the Finale

Dare Me has been a rollercoaster of emotions since its series premiere. The show makes you trust characters you thought were previously untrustworthy and root for the others you might not have wanted to come out on top when the series began. And now that there has been a potential murder on Dare Me, everything is being thrown out of whack yet again.

The Season 1 finale is on March 8, and with the end in sight, fans are itching to know if there will be a Season 2 of Dare Me. The alternative is that everything is explained, solved, and wrapped up in a neat package, come the season finale. But that seems like a lot to pack into one episode, which makes the possibility for an additional season all the more likely.